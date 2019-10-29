Eagles are subject of Amazon’s All or Nothing series

Getty Images

The Eagles did not want to do Amazon’s All or Nothing series. They had no choice.

The NFL selected them as the subject of the season-long series produced by NFL Films, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles confirmed it to Domowitch.

“There has to be somebody on the show,’’ Eagles president Don Smolenski said. “And if there are no volunteers. Then the league makes a selection.

“There’s a certain criteria – I don’t remember all of the criteria – for those teams that cannot be chosen. And if you don’t fit that criteria, your name goes into a bucket with a group of other teams, and the league picks from the bucket.’’

The Eagles are the fifth NFL team to do All Or Nothing. The other four were the 2018 Panthers, the 2017 Cowboys, the 2016 Rams and the 2015 Cardinals.

This is the first time the all-access show subject was revealed before the end of the season.

NFL Films cameras are in the locker room, on the sidelines and off the field, giving viewers a look behind the curtain of an NFL franchise’s complete season.

After the Panthers’ eight-episode premiere last summer, coach Ron Rivera said he had no interest in doing another reality show.