Eddy Pineiro would have preferred ball spotted in middle of field

And now we have another reason to criticize Bears coach Matt Nagy’s late-game decision-making on Sunday: He failed to put the ball in the preferred spot for his kicker.

Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, who missed a last-second field goal in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, said today that he would have preferred that the ball be spotted in the middle of the field instead of on the left hashmark, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

If the ball had been in the middle of the field and Pineiro had kicked it the same way, his kick would have been good: The kick missed wide left by maybe a foot. But the Bears had the ball on the left hashmark when Nagy had Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky kneel down to run the remaining time off the clock.

It’s bad enough that Nagy made that call — he should have run another offensive play or two to try to get closer and make the field goal easier — but if he was going to kneel down, he should have told Trubisky to take a couple steps to his right before kneeling, to put the ball in the middle of the field. That’s what Pineiro wanted, but Nagy apparently didn’t ask Pineiro where he likes the ball.

Pineiro wasn’t using the spot as an excuse. He told reporters, “I’m a professional kicker. I got to adjust to it.” But the reality is, if a coach is going to kneel down to set up a last-second field goal, he at least ought to know where to kneel down. And Nagy didn’t.