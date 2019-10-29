Falcons release Matt Bryant, sign Younghoe Koo

Getty Images

When the Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant early in the offseason, they left the door open for his return in the future and then brought him back to the team just before the start of the regular season.

Bryant hasn’t performed as well as he did in the past, however, and now the Falcons are parting ways with Bryant once again. The Falcons announced Bryant’s release on Tuesday.

The Falcons also announced the signing of Younghoe Koo. He was 3-of-6 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in four appearances for the Chargers in 2017.

The team worked out Elliott Fry on Monday at the same time they took a look at Koo.

Bryant missed two field goals in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and he has made 9-of-14 on the season. He also missed an extra point that would have tied the Cardinals late in the fourth quarter of a 34-33 loss.