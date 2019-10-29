Falcons waive punter Kasey Redfern

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have decided they need to overhaul both of kicking specialists before they play another football game.

In addition to releasing veteran kicker Matt Bryant on Tuesday after a pair of missed field goals against Seattle, the Falcons waived punter Kasey Redfern as well.

Redfern has served as the punter for Atlanta in the team’s last three games. Redfern replaced Matt Wile, who punted in two games after Matt Bosher was placed on injured reserve.

Redfern had a net punting average of just 36.9 yards on nine punts with three inside the 20-yard line.

Bosher is not eligible to return from injured reserve until December so the Falcons will need to sign another punter before their next game against the New Orleans Saints in 12 days. Younghoe Koo was signed to replace Bryant in the kicking portion of the Falcons special teams battery.

Atlanta had planned on signing Australian punter Sam Irwin-Hill when they brought in Redfern instead. Visa issues for Irwin-Hill derailed that signing at the time but he may be the option moving forward if those issues are resolved.