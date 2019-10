Getty Images

The Jaguars were in the market for a wide receiver in trade. Now they have a roster spot.

The Jaguars announced they were placing veteran wideout Marqise Lee on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Lee came back last week and had one catch, but has been bothered by foot and ankle issues of late.

If they don’t make a move in the next half hour, they’ll be extremely thin at the position.