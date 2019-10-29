Jamal Adams: Jets G.M. went behind my back and shopped me

Getty Images

Jets coach Adam Gase said he didn’t know “how real” trade rumors involving safety Jamal Adams were. Adams apparently believes they were real.

Adams appears unhappy with the Jets entertaining offers for him, with the Cowboys reportedly among the teams trying to trade for the 2018 Pro Bowler.

“Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false,” Adams tweeted.

He then ripped General Manager Joe Douglas.

“At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York,” Adams replied to his first tweet. “I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business.”

Douglas met with reporters before Adams’ Twitter rant and said, via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com, “We were not shopping any of those players that were reported today.”

It is a matter of semantics, of course.

The Jets were willing to part with Adams for a first-rounder and two second-rounders, NFL Media reports.

Douglas added that he had spoken to Le'Veon Bell and Robby Anderson to clarify the team’s position on the trade talks but that he hadn’t spoken to Adams. He probably should get in touch ASAP.

The Jets, whether they acknowledge it or not, have damage control to do in the locker room.