Jets chairman Christopher Johnson sounds like most Jets fans

Getty Images

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson is just as frustrated with his team as anyone else.

The difference is, his family owns it.

Via the New York Post, Johnson was captured on video before Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, expressing the same feelings as those who watch his team.

Talking to a fan who said they traveled nine hours to Jacksonville for the game, Johnson replied: “Hopefully the team will actually show up this week.”

(Narrator voice: They did not.)

The Jets are a miserable 1-6, dealing with a hail of injuries and illnesses to key players, and they dumped former first-round pick Leonard Williams to the Giants yesterday, clearing the decks on their 2015 draft class.

Now, they’re staring down a ninth straight season with a playoff appearance, and possible humiliation next week against a Dolphins team that showed up last night against the Steelers.