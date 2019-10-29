Jets G.M. considers Jamal Adams part of team’s long-term vision

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams took offense at the Jets shopping him, though the Jets insist they didn’t shop him. They did listen to offers, including one from the Cowboys for a first-round choice as well as a third-day selection.

After the trade deadline, Adams tweeted that General Manager Joe Douglas “went behind my back and shopped me around to teams” only a few days after Adams met with Douglas and Adam Gase to express his desire to remain in New York.

“In this case, it’s a simple miscommunication,” Douglas said on 98.7 ESPN New York on Tuesday night, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press. “Someone told him I was shopping him around. That’s not true.”

Douglas added he didn’t take Adams’ tweet personally and will speak to the 2018 Pro Bowler to clear the air. Earlier, in an interview with the team’s beat reporters, Douglas said he had spoken to Le'Veon Bell and Robby Anderson to clarify the team’s position on the trade talks but hadn’t talked to Adams.

Douglas said he “absolutely” views Adams a big part of the team’s future.

“I mean, I just want to reiterate, we were not shopping any of those players that were talked about today,” Douglas said. “You guys see Jamal every day. He wears the [captain’s] ‘C’ patch for a reason. The guy’s an absolute warrior. He’s the heartbeat of this team and this defense. He’s got the exact mentality, and I told him from the beginning, from my first day here, he’s a mission statement guy.

“When you talk about the traits you’re looking for, that’s Jamal.”