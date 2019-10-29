Joe Flacco expected to miss 5-6 weeks, getting second opinion

AP

The Broncos are going to be without quarterback Joe Flacco for several more weeks, and he’s getting checked to see how many.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Flacco is getting a second opinion from Dr. Jack Kelley today on the herniated disc in his neck.

The Broncos have already announced that Brandon Allen will make his first start this week and that Flacco is out, but the early expectation is that the veteran quarterback could miss five to six weeks.

Coach Vic Fangio said yesterday Flacco doesn’t need surgery, and it isn’t considered career-threatening.

But the 2-6 Broncos have to decide if it’s worth keeping a roster spot open for Flacco in the short term. They’re expected to promote Brett Rypien from the practice squad this week so Allen will have a backup.