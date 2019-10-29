Kenyan Drake says he’s ready to “dive right in” for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals acquired running back Kenyan Drake on Monday to bolster their injury-riddled backfield and he won’t have to wait long to get a chance to show his stuff for his new team.

Arizona plays the 49ers on Thursday night and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Tuesday that he plans to give Drake a manageable workload in his first game for the Cardinals. Drake said that he feels ready to handle anything that the Cardinals might throw his way.

“I’ve always been the type of person, you go to a swimming pool, you don’t just dip your toe in, you dive right in,” Drake said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s website. “This is up my alley.”

Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris are also on hand after signing with the Cardinals last week. Zenner played in the team’s loss to the Saints, but Morris was inactive.