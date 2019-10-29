Larry Fitzgerald has no concerns about limited receptions

Getty Images

Plenty of receivers would be upset about not getting the ball more often. Larry Fitzgerald is not one of those receivers.

The future Hall of Famer has caught only three passes in the last two games, but he’s not complaining.

“They come, they come, and I catch it,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s official website. “They don’t, they don’t. Keep it moving. I don’t really lose any sleep over anything. Like I told you earlier, I work hard to keep an even keel. The plays that come my way, I need to make.”

Fitzgerald’s attitude reduces the pressure on rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to get Fitzgerald the ball.

“If the read takes me there [to Fitzgerald], it takes me there,” Murray said.

Fitzgerald started the season with back-to-back 100-yard games. His production has dropped significantly since then, with 36, 47, 58, 69, 12, and eight yards in the past six games, respectively. He’s on pace for 76 catches and 894 yards for the full season.

However many catches, yards, or touchdowns, Fitzgerald won’t complain.