Left thumb injury is latest Sam Darnold malady

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has had to deal with quite a bit during the first half of the 2019 season.

He’s contracted mononucleosis, dealt with an enlarged spleen as a result of the mono, had a toenail removed and seen ghosts while playing behind an offensive line that’s often appeared ghost-like in its lack of substance. Another malady was added to the list in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Darnold had to have his left thumb taped after spraining it during the game and head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that the injury will “bother him all year.” Darnold concurred and said he doesn’t expect it will keep him from playing at any point.

“For me, the thumb is just going to be, I think really, a pain tolerance thing, which I should be fine with,” Darnold said at a press conference.

Darnold’s Black Knight-like reaction may keep him in the lineup, but he’s taking too many hits and one of them could leave him with an injury too serious to shrug off as just a flesh wound.