Leonard Williams: Big help to not go to a new city

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams heard his name in trade rumors in recent days, so it wasn’t a great surprise to learn he’d been traded on Monday.

Williams was pleasantly surprised to learn that changing teams wouldn’t require him to change anything about his living situation. Williams went from the Jets to the Giants, which means he’ll play his home games in the same stadium.

“That definitely makes the adjustment a lot easier,” Williams said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “If I had to be traded, it makes it a lot easier that I don’t have to pack a bag and move to a whole new city overnight. I’m still right up the street, I don’t have to change my area code or anything like that.”

Williams will have an extra day to get used to life with the Giants as they don’t play the Cowboys until Monday night. Williams also has recent experience against Dallas as the Jets beat them in Week Six. The Giants will then go on to play the Jets in Week 10, so there are plenty of familiar things in Williams’s life despite the change in uniforms.