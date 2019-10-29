Le’Veon Bell: I’m happy as hell to be a Jet

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams wasn’t thrilled with General Manager Joe Douglas after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed.

Adams remains with the Jets and went on Twitter to say that he always wanted to be with the Jets after a day filled with chatter about a possible trade. Adams said Douglas went behind his back and shopped him in trade talks with other teams.

Douglas denied shopping Adams and said he spoke to running back Le'Veon Bell about reports of his involvement in trade talks. In a video posted to Twitter, Bell said he thinks Douglas is doing a good job and that he remains committed to helping the team find more success.

“It takes a process to build a winning program, to build a winning organization,” Bell said. “I am happy as hell to be a NY Jet. I’m happy to be here despite of all the trade rumors and talks. I am here and I am happy to be here. But everybody has to have a little bit of patience, just a little bit of patience. . . . Stick with us. I promise we’re going to get this turned around.”

The Jets traded Leonard Williams to the Giants, but otherwise stood pat at the deadline after losing six of their first seven games. If they don’t get it turned around, it’s hard to imagine they’ll do the same come the offseason.