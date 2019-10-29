Major League Football buys AAF gear, targets May 2020 launch

Major League Football

There’s another new spring league in town. But this one isn’t really new; it just hasn’t launched yet.

Major League Football, which had planned to launch in 2016 but pulled the plug, now plans to get started in 2020. The league has acquired gear previously owned by the AAF, purchasing “[v]irtually all of the football equipment, video equipment, and medical supplies necessary for eight teams.”

MLFB plans to launch with six teams, with a season opening not long after the next draft.

“The AAF provided proof of concept for a spring league with attendance, viewership, and the successful transition by some players to the National Football League,” MLFB president and CEO Frank Murtha said in a press release. “By opening the season in early May, the league will give players an opportunity to get additional practice, to gather film, and show the NFL scouts and coaches why they deserve to play on the NFL level. MLFB will provide the NFL with another source of valuable players.”

MLFB plans to take it slow, and to be careful with expenditures. The new league claims that the purchase of AAF equipment has saved nearly $2 million.

“We are committed to long-term financial sustainability,” Murtha said.” This purchase is a great example of that responsible mindset.”

MLFB is a publicly-traded company. Ultimately, the goal will be to provide a return on the investment made by those who own shares in the business. Apparently, that process will begin by May — barring another postponement.