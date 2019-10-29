Mason Rudolph on Steelers fans booing him: I would’ve booed me too

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph got off to an ugly start on Monday night, with an interception on Pittsburgh’s first possession, a turnover on downs on the second and a punt on the third. By the time the Steelers were struggling on their fourth offensive series and trailing 14-0, Rudolph was loudly booed in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph appreciated that.

After a game that saw him play much better the rest of the way and the Steelers coming back to win, Rudolph said getting booed was a reminder that Steelers fans have high expectations, as they should.

“I would’ve booed that performance too. We were coming out slow. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s a standard here,” Rudolph said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

That fourth drive, which started with loud boos, ended with a field goal. The rest of the game, the Steelers dominated.

Rudolph still has a long way to go before he can convince anyone that he’s the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, but he ended up getting on track on Monday night, and it’s to his credit that he accepts that his play early in the game wasn’t up to Steelers standards.