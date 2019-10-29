Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert won’t practice for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers estimated Monday’s practice participation levels and said that running backs Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert would have been limited participants.

They will take the field on Tuesday, but the practice will take place without Breida and Mostert.

Breida injured his ankle against the Panthers last Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, that “it wouldn’t be good” if Breida had to play today while adding that the team remains optimistic about Thursday night against the Cardinals.

Mostert hurt his quad in the win over the Panthers. He had nine carries for 60 yards while Breida had 35 yards on 11 carries.

Tevin Coleman led the way for the Niners with 105 yards, three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He’ll likely see a sizable uptick in work if the other two backs are out on Thursday.