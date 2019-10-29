Minkah Fitzpatrick: I’d be smiling after two picks against any team

Getty Images

Minkah Fitzpatrick called his trade request and subsequent move from the Dolphins to the Steelers a “business decision” last week and the safety didn’t show much more emotion about facing his former team after Monday night’s 27-14 win.

One might have expected a different reaction given the role Fitzpatrick played in lifting his new team over his old one. Fitzpatrick’s interception in the first half set up a Diontae Johnson touchdown that cut Miami’s lead to 14-10 and his interception in the third quarter killed a Miami drive at the Pittsburgh 3-yard-line.

The Steelers would dive for the go-ahead score after that pick and the win left Fitzpatrick smiling, although he was quick to say that would be the case regardless of who was on the other side of the field.

“I think any game if I ever had two ‘picks’ I would have a smile on my face after the game,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It is my former team and my former teammates, and I have all the respect in the world for them. But it’s an NFL game — if I had two picks next week or last week, I would still have a smile on my face.”

Fitzpatrick has three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery since coming to Pittsburgh and his arrival has coincided with a major uptick in takeaways. The Steelers have forced 17 turnovers in the last five games, which is more than they had all of last season and a reason why they’ve won three of four after losing their first three games of the season.