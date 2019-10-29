Packers-Chiefs easily beats World Series Game Five

Getty Images

Before 2010, the NFL deliberately avoided staging a Sunday night game that competed with the World Series. Nearly a decade later, it’s not much of a competition.

The Mahomes-less game between the Packers and Chiefs averaged 18.3 million viewers, according to NBC. The fifth game of the World Series averaged 11.4 million viewers. The 61-percent gap becomes the highest of the NFL vs. World Series rivalries.

The World Series generally has struggled this year; even a not-so-must-see Thursday night game between Washington and Minnesota outperformed each of the first four games of the World Series. Saturday night’s Game Four generated the second-lowest TV ratings for a World Series game ever.

Game Six of the World Series happens tonight.