Packers-Chiefs easily beats World Series Game Five

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

Before 2010, the NFL deliberately avoided staging a Sunday night game that competed with the World Series. Nearly a decade later, it’s not much of a competition.

The Mahomes-less game between the Packers and Chiefs averaged 18.3 million viewers, according to NBC. The fifth game of the World Series averaged 11.4 million viewers. The 61-percent gap becomes the highest of the NFL vs. World Series rivalries.

The World Series generally has struggled this year; even a not-so-must-see Thursday night game between Washington and Minnesota outperformed each of the first four games of the World Series. Saturday night’s Game Four generated the second-lowest TV ratings for a World Series game ever.

Game Six of the World Series happens tonight.

15 responses to “Packers-Chiefs easily beats World Series Game Five

  1. Imagine if Mahomes was available to play. Would’ve been the game of the year. And based on what I saw, KC would’ve won.

    But “if” Aunt Gene has balls he’d be Uncle Gene.

  2. All of those intellectual giants that were parroting completely fake news about the nfl losing viewership because of “social protests” and claimed they would never watch another nfl game because of it must have turned their TVs back on while they didn’t think anyone was looking.

  3. Who cares? Just another thing Packas nation can brag about after beating a Mahomesless KC team that let a back up carve them up…lol They have to justify this win somehow because they have played a tough schedule compared to anybody else. Everybody else has played nobody. They say the same thing about New England, my God its never ending.

  5. “All of those intellectual giants that were parroting completely fake news about the nfl losing viewership because of “social protests” and claimed they would never watch another nfl game because of it must have turned their TVs back on while they didn’t think anyone was looking.”
    _______________

    They actually never stopped watching. They were lying about some goofy boycott the entire time.

  6. Is baseball a dying sport? If a pivotal game in your sports pinnacle series can’t draw more viewers than a regular season game in another sport even when that game was down a superstar, oh boy!

  7. It would be a different story if some of the more “traditional” franchises with rich histories were playing in the series. Yankees, Dodgers, Cardinals, Red Sox, etc. Nothing against the Nats and Stros…they just don’t excite a lot of people.

  9. Brian Grayson says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:59 pm
    Trump attending that baseball game made many of us tune out completely.

    ——————————————
    Sure…Trump attending a game in person, that you were going to watch on tv made you not watch.

    Riiiiiiiigggghhht

  13. > Just another thing Packas nation can brag about after beating a Mahomesless KC team

    And the Vikings would’ve lost if Keenum played the whole game.

    my God its never ending

