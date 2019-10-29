Packers re-sign Tremon Smith, cut Darrius Shepherd, Evan Baylis

Posted by Charean Williams on October 29, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
The Packers have re-signed kick returner Tremon Smith, the team announced Tuesday.

Green Bay cut Smith on Oct. 14 after claiming him off waivers from the Chiefs on Sept. 16.

Smith played three games with the Packers, returning three kicks for a 22.7 yards average. In 18 career games, he has a 26.5 yards average on 36 returns.

Chandon Sullivan returned three kickoffs for a 16.0 yards average Sunday.

The Packers cut returner Darrius Shepherd and tight end Evan Baylis.

Shepherd played six games, getting 53 offensive snaps and 31 on special teams. He returned nine kickoffs for a 16.3 yards average in two games with Smith off the roster before Sullivan replaced him. He also had two punt returns for minus-9 yards.

Baylis played five games, seeing action on 12 offensive snaps and 53 on special teams.

5 responses to “Packers re-sign Tremon Smith, cut Darrius Shepherd, Evan Baylis

  1. I’m actually surprised Shepherd made it this long after the Lions game with his performance.

  2. Tre Smith is a speedster and I liked him while he was active. If anyone cares to remember I wasn’t completely happy about losing Trevor Davis. I know Gute got a pick for him, but I want dependability out of a returner. Shepherd has done next to nothing in the return game and showed me the ability to muff kicks. Gotta move on.👉

    The Baylis move was most likely to make room for Jace Sternberger on the active roster. Jace is eligible to play this week.

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  3. Where do these guys get their names? What’s wrong with Bill or Sam or Ralph? What’s the point momma?

  5. Feel bad for Shepherd. Seems like a good guy and made some nice catches to make the team. The int off his helmet was on a pass behind him where he slipped to come back to the ball. He looks like he’d be a decent slot receiver.

    Packers should’ve kept & had Smith returning kicks the whole time. That problem is likely solved now.

