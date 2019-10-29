Patriots cutting kicker Mike Nugent

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 29, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
The Patriots are making a change at kicker.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots are cutting veteran Mike Nugent.

Nugent hit 5-of-8 field goals since joining the Patriots, in the wake of Stephen Gostkowski going on IR.  But he missed twice last week against the Browns, and that was enough.

They worked out kickers two weeks into the Nugent Era after his other miss, bringing in Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, and Giorgio Tavecchio. Whether they go with one of those guys or bring in another clown car of candidates remains to be seen.

39 responses to “Patriots cutting kicker Mike Nugent

  7. Bring back Doug Flutie. Drop kick em’ the rest of the year. If it’s Austin MacGinnis he should wear #55 just for my personal amusement.

    (Younger readers. Patriots HOF’er #55 Willie McGinest.)

  11. Pats should sign Bryant ASAP.

    Release a guy missing kicks in the rain…replace him with a guy missing kicks in a climate-controlled building. What could go wrong?

  16. tonyzendejas says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:22 pm
    Pats should sign Bryant ASAP.

    Release a guy missing kicks in the rain…replace him with a guy missing kicks in a climate-controlled building. What could go wrong?

    Exactly. At least Nugent was hitting the 33 yard chip shots with ease like a normal pro kicker should and Gostkowski was struggling to do.

  19. Releasing Nugent opens up cap space, possibly enabling a trade this afternoon. They’ll have a kicker on Sunday; may not be Nugent, but it may be, too…

  21. Belichick’s patience for under-performance being thin, wonder if it will be a rolodex at QB after Brady.

  23. tylawspick6 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:21 pm
    Anything has been better than Gostskowski. It’s been so nice to see a nice smooth, easy 33 PAT go through as opposed to closing your eyes, wondering

    He had a hip issue,as it turns out. Gostkowski is a great kicker,otherwise.

  24. Wouldn’t be surprised if they do reach out to old man Bryant, feels like the kind of player Belichick would gravitate towards. Nugent has had a long, solid career he can be proud of, but yeah, he’s looked mediocre at best in this latest opportunity and is likely done now.

  30. To challenge themselves and their defense, Belichick should think about going for it on 4th down more often in their opponents’ territory, like what they did in the Browns’ game. However, why not try signing the best kicker out of the CFL?

  34. Is there another Gramatica brother?

    I know some fellow Patriots fans who constantly complained about Gostkowski, but other than Vinatieri there’s no kicker I’d rather have with the game on the line. I think Patriots fans have been spoiled with the stability at the position and don’t get how the rest of the league lives when it comes to kickers.

  36. dsigrey says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    They will use the punter, he already does kick-offs.
    Not a good move, what if he gets hurt? Then you have no one to kick FGs.

  37. OBJ was kicking FG’s before the game on Sunday at Gillette for the Browns. Big trade coming /S

  38. bradygirl12 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:40 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:21 pm
    Anything has been better than Gostskowski. It’s been so nice to see a nice smooth, easy 33 PAT go through as opposed to closing your eyes, wondering

    He had a hip issue,as it turns out. Gostkowski is a great kicker,otherwise.

    Gostkowski lost the 2015 afc title game in Denver off of a PAT in thin air. There’s no excuse. He’s also missed numerous othere big kicks, thankfully, some of them covered by the offense or defense.

    He’s been trending down for years and years, really since he came back from injury in 2011.

    Just some inexplicable misses from 40 yards and in with no wind or in a dome in perfect conditions.

    Not an opinion, all fact.

  39. bradygirl12 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Gostkowski lost the 2015 afc title game in Denver off of a PAT in thin air. There’s no excuse. He’s also missed numerous othere big kicks, thankfully, some of them covered by the offense or defense.

    He’s been trending down for years and years, really since he came back from injury in 2011.

    Just some inexplicable misses from 40 yards and in with no wind or in a dome in perfect conditions.

    Not an opinion, all fact.

    The offensive line didn’t help out the Patriots that day in Denver either. The missed PAT definitely hurt as well, but you can’t put the blame on him for that game. That game is the reason Scarnecchia came out of retirement to return to the Pats. Had he been the OL coach that day things may have been different.

