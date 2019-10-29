Patriots sign Nick Folk

Getty Images

The Patriots released Mike Nugent on Tuesday and they’re replacing him with another former Jets kicker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing Nick Folk.

Folk brings a lot of experience to New England, but it has been a while since he kicked in an NFL game. He signed with the Buccaneers in 2017 and beat out Roberto Aguayo for the job, but missed three field goals in a five-point loss to the Patriots in Week Five and wound up on injured reserve a few days later.

Folk last kicked for the Arizona entry in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year. In 10 years with the Jets and Cowboys, Folk made 239-of-294 field goals and 335-of-337 extra points.

The Patriots did not announce that move, but did announce tight end Eric Tomlinson has been released. Tomlinson was announced as a cut last week, but the Patriots wound up putting wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve instead. The roster spot could go to wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who resumed practicing with the team and is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.