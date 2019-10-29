Patriots sign Nick Folk

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
The Patriots released Mike Nugent on Tuesday and they’re replacing him with another former Jets kicker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing Nick Folk.

Folk brings a lot of experience to New England, but it has been a while since he kicked in an NFL game. He signed with the Buccaneers in 2017 and beat out Roberto Aguayo for the job, but missed three field goals in a five-point loss to the Patriots in Week Five and wound up on injured reserve a few days later.

Folk last kicked for the Arizona entry in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year. In 10 years with the Jets and Cowboys, Folk made 239-of-294 field goals and 335-of-337 extra points.

The Patriots did not announce that move, but did announce tight end Eric Tomlinson has been released. Tomlinson was announced as a cut last week, but the Patriots wound up putting wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve instead. The roster spot could go to wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who resumed practicing with the team and is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

12 responses to “Patriots sign Nick Folk

  1. After they cut Folk a few weeks from now, they should think about signing Lewis Ward. He is the best kicker in the CFL. They should call him and see if he’s interested. He was a CFL All-Star last season. He set the Canadian professional football record for most consecutive field goals made at 69 through 2018 and 2019. He also set the single season record for field goal percentage at 98.1 percent last season. His career long is 53 yards.

  2. FootballSeasonRules says:
    October 29, 2019 at 5:14 pm
  4. FootballSeasonRules says:
    October 29, 2019 at 5:14 pm
    _________________
    Kicking is an OBJECTIVELY measurable skill. If a guy can do it in the Canadian Football League with that level of consistency (often in cold weather) he would be a great fit for the Pats.

  5. I didn’t even hear that they were working him out. Is his leg still any good?! Ah well. Nugent looked like a deer in headlights anyways.

  6. Gotta admit, I know more about quantum physics than I do about Lewis Ward. Zilch. Thanks for the info.

