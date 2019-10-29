Raiders sign center Erik Magnuson

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t make any trades at the deadline (like the rest of the league), but they did add some offensive line depth.

According to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the Raiders signed interior lineman Erik Magnuson off the Bills’ practice squad.

Magnuson, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Michigan. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the 49ers, appearing in eight games, with three starts.

He joined the Bills late in the preseason this year and was signed to the practice squad.