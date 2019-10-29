Raiders signing Will Compton

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t make any trades at the deadline, but they did make some moves Tuesday.

Besides signing linebacker Brandon Marshall and offensive lineman Erik Magunson, the Raiders also have a deal with free agent linebacker Will Compton, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Compton, 30, has not played a game this season with the Saints having cut him Sept. 5.

He has played six seasons, five for Washington and one for Tennessee.

Compton has played 69 games with 35 starts and has made 286 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.