Rams send Aqib Talib and a pick to Dolphins

The Dolphins are buyers at the trade deadline. Sort of.

The Rams sent Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick to the Dolphins for a future pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Without knowing what the future pick the Dolphins are sending back is, we can’t really assess that trade, but it seems likely that the future pick is actually worse than that fifth-rounder, and this is actually the Rams unloading the remainder of Talib’s salary this season. Talib is a vested veteran, which means his full salary is guaranteed for the rest of the season, and the Rams would have been on the hook for the rest of his salary if they had released him.

Talib becomes a free agent after the season.

Whether Talib actually plays for the Dolphins remains to be seen. He’s currently on injured reserve, and the Dolphins may just leave him there for the rest of the year and pocket that pick from the Rams.