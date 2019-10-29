Ravens designate cornerback Iman Marshall to return from IR

Getty Images

The Ravens have already traded for one cornerback, and now they’re getting another one back on the field.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have designated rookie corner Iman Marshall to return from injured reserve, meaning he can practice now and return to the field in two weeks.

The fourth-round pick was placed on IR on Sept. 2, though the nature of his injury was not disclosed.

The Ravens had a glaring need for a known commodity, so they traded for cornerback Marcus Peters two weeks ago, sending linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick to the Rams.

Peters had a pick-six in his debut.