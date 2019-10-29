Report: All but two Jets on the trade block

Getty Images

Fireman Ed might have to preside over the rest of the day at Jets headquarters, because it’s officially a fire sale.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com, the Jets are willing to trade pretty much anything that isn’t nailed to the floor, with only quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams off limits.

We’ve heard dribs and drabs over the course of the day about Jamal Adams, or Le'Veon Bell, but this throws the door open to most of the organization.

Now the only question is whether it happens in the next two hours, and whether Christopher Johnson will recognize any of what’s left, much less whether they’ll show up next week.