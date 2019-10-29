Report: Jets open to trading Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Jets just signed running back Le'Veon Bell to a lucrative contract seven months ago, but that was also one General Manager ago. And so Bell could be shopped at the trade deadline.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Jets G.M. Joe Douglas, who got the job after former G.M. Mike Maccagnan was fired in May, is open to trading Bell.

That’s not a big surprise, as plenty of people thought the Jets overpaid for Bell in March — and one of those people may have been head coach Adam Gase, who didn’t see eye to eye with Maccagnan on a lot of issues.

Mehta names the Texans, Chiefs, Bills and Eagles as teams that would like to have Bell.

Bell is having his worst season statistically, with an average of 3.2 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per catch. Given that, the Jets may be glad just to get someone to take his contract off their hands.