Report: Xavien Howard headed for injured reserve

The Dolphins traded for a cornerback on injured reserve Tuesday and they’re reportedly sending one of their own corners there as well.

Xavien Howard went for an MRI after hurting his knee in Monday night’s loss to the Steelers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the findings have led to a decision to put Howard on injured reserve.

The report does not specify what injury Howard suffered, but it is reportedly not to his ACL or MCL. The idea is to be cautious with Howard as the Dolphins signed him to an extension through 2024 earlier this year.

Howard had an interception on Monday night and has 17 tackles in five appearances this season.

Miami made a trade with the Rams for Aqib Talib on Tuesday, although that appears to be more about picking up another draft pick for their war chest than bolstering their secondary. Talib is out through at least Week 15 and may never wind up playing for the Dolphins.