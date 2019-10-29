Seahawks place Justin Britt on IR

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s game that the team thought center Justin Britt tore his ACL and confirmed on Monday that further testing showed Britt needs a “major repair” before he’ll be ready to play again.

As a result, the Seahawks have placed Britt on injured reserve. Joey Hunt took over for Britt on Sunday and will continue to work as the starter.

“Joey has always done well when he plays,” Carroll said on Sunday. “He absolutely knows our stuff cold. He’s a great communicator. He’s different, totally different style player and athlete and all that, but he always gets the job done and he will. He’ll do a fine job for us.”

The Seahawks promoted offensive lineman Jordan Roos from the practice squad to fill Britt’s roster spot. He appeared in seven Seahawks games in 2017 and was on the active roster without playing earlier this season.