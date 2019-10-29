Ten minutes elapsed during lengthy replay Monday night

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 29, 2019
No one expected Monday night’s Dolphins-Steelers game to be a good one, but one part of the game in particular, at the end of the third quarter, was so bad that it should cause the league office to take notice of what a mess officiating has become.

That was the moment when the Steelers challenged the spot on a run by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the ensuing delay lasted 10 minutes.

That’s right: Ten minutes between Fitzpatrick’s run, which was reviewed and overturned on replay, and the start of the next play. Halftime in the NFL lasts 13 minutes, and the delay at the end of the third quarter was basically another halftime.

On fourth-and-1, Fitzpatrick ran the ball and was initially ruled to get a first down. The clock ran down to the end of the fourth quarter.

But then Steelers coach Mike Tomlin challenged the spot, and it was ruled that Fitzpatrick was down short of the line to gain. So it was Steelers ball, first-and-10. This should have taken maybe a minute to review, but for some reason it took much longer.

The referee re-spotted the ball, then brought the chains out to measure, and signaled that the Dolphins were short.

As the on-field officials talked and the referee communicated with the officiating office, the review kept going, and going, and going. It shouldn’t have taken more than another minute to see how much time was on the clock when Fitzpatrick went down and to give the Steelers the ball there, but it did.

The operative word in “instant replay” should be “instant.” The league office needs to use the available technology to fix bad calls quickly and get the game going again. A replay review should never take 10 minutes. Referees should have a sense of urgency to keep the game moving. Officiating in the NFL is a mess, and the league doesn’t seem to feel a sense of urgency to fix it.

33 responses to “Ten minutes elapsed during lengthy replay Monday night

  1. The Unknown Comic at a Steeler game?
    So that’s where he’s been since The Gong Show got canceled.

  2. If anyone had been watching the game that might’ve been an issue.

    Like most people this article is the first i heard of it.

  3. Replay is ruining sports. I do like that in hockey if you challenge a call and you’re wrong, you get a minor penalty. Do it again and you get a double minor.

    Maybe the NFL should give a 15 yard penalty along with the loss of time out when a challenge is denied. Make it more rare to get stuff challenged and get these games moving along.

  8. They need to put a two minute limit on any replays if they can’t figure it out the play stands (actually they should remove replay from everything but turnovers and maybe add a ref or two), but it takes a little longer to get the calls from Roger on who he wants to win.

    With GPS chips they can easily solve this problem, but then that would take away Roger’s ability to manipulate the outcome.

  9. How about if they can’t come up with an answer within 30 seconds, the play stands? This is a ridiculous expectation that every call has to be 100% right. People need to get over the fact that not every element is controllable and that trying to control every element leads to silly outcomes like this. If kids are able to have fun playing football without refs on a playground, then I think the NFL can get along without indulging the replay obsession. Your team lost because of a bad call? So what — there’s always next year. IT’S JUST A GAME.

  12. Unwatchable. And what of the terrible OPI call prior to the Steeler’s touchdown to close out the first half? And I hate the Steelers, but that was just a bad call that took a great play off of the board. We are being robbed of some greatness and entertainment in some situations. Ugly and honestly, disconcerting that this is where we are.

  13. They obviously have no idea what they’re doing but what does the NFL do?

    They fine you for talking bad about them, what a joke.

  14. You don’t have to fix the officiating or anything else when everyone complains and still show up. Not only still showing up people are buying team gear, watching on tv all sports are making a killing and we all complain and still support it.

  15. NFL officiating is a sad, pathetic joke. The league doesn’t even have full-time officials. That’s how little they care about getting the calls right. It’s simply unacceptable.

  17. I admit, I watched Wallace and Grommet instead of the game.
    I’ve been a fan of the NFL since 1972, and it really is becoming unwatchable.
    Between the ads, the penalties on 2/3 of the plays, and the damned reviews. . . No thanks!

    I still watch Patriot games, because that is what I’ve always done, but this NFL is nonsense.

    Dancing robots, and Fantasy crap rolling across the bottom of the screen; make-believe yellow lines across the field (for fans that can’t count to 10). The actual game-play takes third, or fourth fiddle to the ridiculous splattering of greed across my screen!

    Thank goodness for hockey.

  18. I was watching the game till this fiasco happened. After brushing my teeth it was still going on so I just turned off the TV….Replay isn’t the issue. It’s the incompetence of those doing the review to get it done efficiently. And correctly. It’s week 8 and the officials still have no clue on either. Good job Al.

  19. That replay lasted longer then the time most people spent watching the game lol what a boring game MNF has turned into….

  20. bobmillion says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:02 am.

    With GPS chips they can easily solve this problem, but then that would take away Roger’s ability to manipulate the outcome.

    ———–

    How exactly? Knowing where the ball is doesn’t tell you when a player’s knee or elbow are down…… So please explain how this would work

  21. The best part of this was seeing Flores absolutely wearing the officials out on the sideline. I haven’t seen a coach get into officials like that in a long time.

  22. The Dolphins tank job is so obvious.
    Wouldn’t be shocked to find out that Miami bribed the refs to call penalties in Pittsburgh’s favor.

  24. How can the commentators and home viewers see a replay seconds after a play ends and know a call needs to be reversed, yet it takes minutes for the NFL to make that happen. Put a ref in the booth who can see these things and call in the results live to the on field officials. I don’t need another commercial break so the 80 year old ref can trot to the sidelines to see that the runners knee was down before losing the ball. Someone can let him know immediately on the field and the game can resume. Why can’t the NFL figure that out?

  25. It’s almost like they have part time employees doing a professionals job.

    —————————————————————————

    Honest question: how would making them full time employees improve the officiating? Would they be watching film all week and be tested every day for the entire season? And in the off-season, what would they be doing then? The same thing? Technology exists to improve the game by taking it out of the referees hands. That’s what they should be doing.

  26. “johnnycantread says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:50 am
    The Unknown Comic at a Steeler game?
    So that’s where he’s been since The Gong Show got canceled.”

    That went over the head on over half the people on this message board.

  28. “Maybe the NFL should give a 15 yard penalty along with the loss of time out when a challenge is denied. Make it more rare to get stuff challenged and get these games moving along.”

    Its not the challenges its the league procedures that are the problem

  29. “How exactly? Knowing where the ball is doesn’t tell you when a player’s knee or elbow are down…… So please explain how this would work”

    Multiple chips in the player pads and unis along with the ones in the ball. Could be implemented but the initial expense would make the cheap billionaires cry like 3 year old kids who just dropped their ice cream in the sandbox

  31. SWFLPC.INC says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:13 am
    bobmillion says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:02 am.

    With GPS chips they can easily solve this problem, but then that would take away Roger’s ability to manipulate the outcome.

    ———–

    How exactly? Knowing where the ball is doesn’t tell you when a player’s knee or elbow are down…… So please explain how this would work

    ————————————————-

    Easy! Chip implants in everyone’s elbows and knees!

  32. He was short. That said, there were several things wrong with that scenario. Why does everything freeze for a TV timeout at the change in quarter? Tomlin initiated the challenge AFTER they came back from the TV TO. What the heck was he doing for the 2-3 minutes of commercials? Then they spent too long looking at the replay because there was no definitive angle that showed where the ball was when his knee was down. By their standard that should mean play stands but they can’t do that because they KNEW he was short but didn’t know WHERE he was short at. Then, the measurement fantasy happened. The chains moved way back before the clock hit 0. The chain placement is a WAG on any play that is not specified by rule (touchback, kickoff OB). They made another WAG before they brought the chains out so that we could all watch the dog and pony show that was based on nothing but the guess of the guy holding the stick. Stop the madness. They are trying way too hard to give the appearance of being legit and accurate.

  33. the OPI was the right call. I could care less about either team, trust me. But the Pittsburgh receiver clearly grabbed and held the Miami defender’s arm so he couldn’t try and make a play until it was too late.

