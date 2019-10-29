Trent Williams reports to Washington

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams didn’t get traded by Washington before Tuesday’s deadline, but there has been a change in his status.

According to multiple reports, Williams had ended his long holdout and reported to the team. Williams was at odds with the team over their handling of a growth on his head that was eventually removed and found to be benign. Williams is also thought to want a new contract and asked for a trade away from the team.

The team said they were not going to deal him, but there were reports on Tuesday that they were open to a deal that would bring back at least a first-round pick. Cleveland was the team most often linked with a potential trade, but none came to fruition.

Williams is under contract through the 2020 season.