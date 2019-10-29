Washington coach says Dwayne Haskins “impressive” in practice

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 29, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Whether he’s ready or not, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins may end up starting this week.

And whether or not they actually believe it, his coaches are saying all the right things about the rookie’s work.

Via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, interim coach Bill Callahan praised Haskins’ work in practice, while starter Case Keenum remains in the concussion protocol.

“The ball wasn’t even on the floor the entirety of the day, which was really impressive,” Callahan said, which sets a pretty low bar for a guy whose command of the playbook has been questioned — unless it hasn’t.

If Keenum isn’t cleared by the weekend, Haskins will make his first start at Buffalo.

Callahan has said that Keenum will start when healthy, but he praised Haskins for his “tempo” and said that he “took command of the offense.”

“I just think we started a course at the beginning of the year philosophically and we have held true to that course and we will maintain that,” Callahan said. “I really believe Case earned the starting quarterback position, he was voted captain by his teammates. . . .

“We’re not confusing the issue here, Case is our starter and if he is healthy and ready he will be going forward.”

But the issue of Haskins’ readiness will remain as long as the journeyman Keenum is ahead of him, until he gets on the field and proves it one way or another.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Washington coach says Dwayne Haskins “impressive” in practice

  2. Does anyone in the Redskins organization understand what is going on here. At this point it doesn’t matter who has “earned” the job. We have a shrinking window to determine if Haskins can play AT ALL. If he can’t we need to know this going into next year. We can’t waste another year finding out. We may need to use our high pick on another QB. Why isn’t this obvious???

  3. this guy will suck, it don’t matter it’s the skins. all their players end up sucking, bc they have a suck culture thanks to ol’ Brucey and lil Danny man child.

  4. Practice is one thing. When you get out there with a lousy offensive line and the opposing team wants to treat your QB like a wishbone that’s an entirely different thing. A QB can only do so much on a lousy team and this is a lousy team. It’s hard to do anything at QB when you’re running for your life on every play.

    On paper, Bruce Allen seems to be a competent GM.

  5. People need to chill on Dwayne. Manning was horrible as a rookie. Aikman even worse. It is going to take a couple of years before we can judge Dwayne one way or the other. The only thing we know for sure right now is that he has a big arm; he put up spectacular numbers at the collegiate level; and by all accounts, he is a good guy. That is a pretty good makeup and it isn’t dented by a few bad quarters after being thrown into games without any first term practices. We shall see but my sense is that the Skins have their quarterback.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!