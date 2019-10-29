Zac Taylor: We need to see Ryan Finley

Getty Images

This is the Bengals’ bye week, so they have extra time to prepare for their Week 10 game against the Ravens and they’re using it to make a quarterback change.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that the team has benched Andy Dalton shortly after word broke on Tuesday. Fourth-round pick Ryan Finley will take over as the starter for the 0-8 club.

Taylor said the idea that Dalton is the biggest reason for that record is “the furthest thing from the truth,” but that he felt the time was right to find out what Finley can do. He also said that it wasn’t designed to be a temporary change.

“Our objective is to win the next game,” Taylor said. “We need to see a rookie. It takes more than one game to figure out what we have there. We’ll give him a chance to do that.”

If the Bengals figure out they don’t have a quarterback to build around, it’s a good bet they’ll be looking for one at the top of the 2020 draft.