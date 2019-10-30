A.J. Green wants a long-term deal with the Bengals

October 30, 2019
The Bengals didn’t trade receiver A.J. Green. He continues to be in the last year of his second contract with the team. He now wants a third contract.

Via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com, Green said Wednesday that he hopes to sign a long-term contract to remain in Cincinnati.

It won’t be cheap for the Bengals, who are extremely careful with money. Given that his cap number for 2019 stands at $15.176 million, it would cost the Bengals $18.2 million, at a minimum, to apply the franchise tag for 2020.

Green doesn’t want to be tagged, but the reality is that $18.2 million will be the starting point for a long-term deal. Given that Falcons receiver Julio Jones has pushed the market to $22 million per year, the starting point could be more than $18.2 million.

It’s hard to envision the Bengals making that investment, especially since Green missed seven games in 2018 and he has missed eight games and counting in 2019. And since the Bengals don’t like to pay big money.

Still, Green said that the two sides are talking. If he truly wants to remain in Cincinnati, he has every right to do a team-friendly deal. But if he wants to get maximum compensation, he may have to be willing to hit the open market.

  3. It makes no sense for the Bengals to hold onto Green, he should have been trade to one of a number of teams that need a WR. The Bengals are about to start a 4th round pick as their rookie QB, they are in full blown rebuild mode, so accumulating draft assets should have been their top priority, as they are as bad as their record suggests.

  4. Quite a few injuries for Green the last few years and he hasn’t played a snap yet this season, if it were me I’d be leary of giving him any kind of big/guaranteed money long term deal.

  5. totally ignoring the fact that green said earlier this season that he doesnt care about the money? doubt he makes them pay top dollar.

  6. It’s ridiculous that they kept him… They could have traded him and received a 1st round pick or a player for player that is still on his rookie contract. Now they’ll either have to let him walk or put up big money, Which is unlikely.

    Maybe they didn’t get a good enough offer? Green is 31 and has missed a bunch of games over the past few seasons.

    Either way they are going to have to put up the green or let him go off to greener pastures.

  7. Why? Does he like losing? I can’t imagine why anyone would want to play for that owner and train-wreck of a team. My guess is Mike Brown is too cheap to want to apply the tag to him so they’ll let him go so they can dump his salary and sign someone from the arena league to take his place.

  8. He didn’t say he wants big money, just a long contract. I’m a Browns fan, and would love to have someone on my team like him. More unselfish than most players, great talent, never in trouble, not mouthy,what more can you ask for out of a WR? I would love to see him go somewhere that actually cares about their fans, cause Cincy does not.All the fallout from the fans about continuing to keep Lewis and what did they do, bring in Hue Jackson to help him. That tells you all you need to know.

  9. Gruden loves trading 3rd rd picks for AFC North WRs that don’t or hardly play, so if he wouldn’t do do a deal who would? Can’t see anyone offering better than the comp. pick for a guy who has not taken a snap this yr. If I were Green, I’d sign that franchise offer if it came in a heart beat. Bengals should offer it, then flip him next year. If he plays like a #1 WR again, they will fetch a lot more than they could have this year.

  10. I think it’s got more to do with his family life. He has said in the past that he has enough money and has no interest in being traded. He obviously has no Super Bowl aspirations,so it has to be that he and his family are happy in Cincy.

  11. Well, he WAS the second highest paid receiver when he re upped in 2015, so can we just scrap the “cheap” narrative? Careful yes, cheap no. If they can get him at a market price that is relative to his age and production they will sign him. What they won’t do is overspend and drag around a lot of dead cap money. That’s not cheap, it’s fiscal responsibility.

