Aaron Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

For a change, Rodgers wasn’t the best Packers Aaron.

Running back Aaron Jones was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his filling up the stat sheet against the Chiefs.

Jones had seven catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and added 13 carries for 67 yards on the ground.

His 67-yard scoring reception broke a late tie, and helped the Packers improve to 7-1 with a win at Kansas City.

It also showed that they could survive a time of injuries to their top receiver (Davante Adams) and still make big plays in the passing game.