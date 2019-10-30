Adam Thielen returns to practice on limited basis

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen didn’t practice at all last week, in advance of a Thursday night game against Washington. On Wednesday, four days before a critical game at Kansas City, Thielen practiced on a limited basis.

The Vikings listed only three players on Wednesday’s official report: Thielen and defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen. Both fully participated with knee injuries.

Thielen injured his hamstring in a Week Seven win over the Lions, while catching a 25-yard touchdown pass. He has 391 receiving yards this season. Stefon Diggs leads the team with 706.