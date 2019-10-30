Andy Dalton said agent tried to facilitate a trade ahead of deadline

Getty Images

Quarterback Andy Dalton isn’t thrilled about being benched by the Bengals, but it appears he’s also unhappy with the timing of the move.

Dalton spoke to reporters on Wednesday about Tuesday’s announcement that fourth-round pick Ryan Finley will be taking over as the starter once the team returns from their bye week.

“I don’t agree with the decision but I’m going do everything I can to help the team,” Dalton said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com.

While Dalton wouldn’t have agreed with the decision at any point, a little more notice would have been appreciated. He said that his agent tried to facilitate a deal that would send him to another team where he’d still have a chance to play, but there was a time crunch given the timing of the team’s announcement.

It’s impossible to know if more time would have led to a trade, but it seems clear that Dalton will get a chance to move elsewhere via a trade or as a free agent following his release once the end of the season.