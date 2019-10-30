Anthony Lynn on OC change: We had no rhythm, no flow

Getty Images

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday night and head coach Anthony Lynn addressed the reasons for that decision when he met with the media on Wednesday.

Lynn echoed his statement from Monday that said it was not an easy decision to make, but it was one that he felt had to be made in order to spark the offense.

“That wasn’t all on Ken,” Lynn said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “There was no flow. There was no rhythm. It was time for a change.”

Lynn was asked if the sluggish running game was a particular issue for him. He said a narrative that he wants to run the ball all the time is “not true,” but did admit to a desire for greater balance in the offense than there’s been so far this season.

Quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen will be calling plays with Whisenhunt out of the picture and Lynn said offensive line coach Pat Meyer will be the run game coordinator for the rest of the season.