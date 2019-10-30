Baker Mayfield: If I offend anybody, that’s too bad

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t sorry for storming out of his media availability today.

After walking off following a question that wasn’t to his liking, Mayfield went on Twitter and addressed the matter.

“Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it,” Mayfield wrote. “I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way, that’s too bad.”

Mayfield certainly doesn’t have to act like it’s OK to lose, but he would be wise to channel his frustrations differently. Storming off while talking to the media isn’t going to get him anywhere.