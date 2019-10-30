Baker Mayfield storms away from media after “dumbest question you could ask”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting testy with reporters asking him about the team’s offensive struggles.

Mayfield was speaking with the media today when longtime Cleveland sports reporter Tony Grossi questioned him about a Browns drive that stalled in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. As Grossi interjected with a question, Mayfield got short with him.

“Stop saying but,” Mayfield told Grossi. “I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know. That’s just plain and simple.”

Grossi asked, “Were you happy with that drive?”

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield said. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony.”

With that, Mayfield stormed off, ending his media session.

The Browns are struggling on the field, and it appears that things aren’t going swimmingly for them off the field, either.

  3. He’s such a tool. Maybe you can get away with this stuff when you’re a solid veteran performer on a winning team, but with their record and his stats so far, no way.

  7. Drafting him was probably the dumbest thing Cleveland could do. Feeling entitled only adds to the fuel of opposing defenses. Mayfield hasn’t done squat in this league and I hope he gets fined and get forced to apologize to Grossi, who was only doing his job. My guess he plucked a nerve there.

  12. I’d figure the dumbest question to ask Mayfield would be, “Does your version of a Baker’s Dozen consist of 11 players?”

  13. imagine being at work and losing a big business deal and then having a reporter ask you “are you happy with the way that prospective deal turned out?” Baker’s reaction doesn’t seem at all strange if you apply it to just about anything else in this world.

  19. To be fair it was a pretty dumb question DESIGNED to be irritating.

    Baker isn’t my favorite guy. He’s kind of a jerk.

    But please stop trying to paint athletes like monsters because of how they react to really dumb questions that ONLY are posed to get a reaction like this. You want a better response, ask better questions. “Are you happy with a drive that scored no points?” is a question that only is asked to specifically be irritating.

  20. Love it. Every reason I had to explain that Cleveland will not be up to matching the hype has come to pass. Assuming CLE dominates the AFCN was a premature ejaculation. This is, after all, CLE. Do it and then talk it, but no, they did exactly as I expected. Couldn’t happen to a better bunch of losers.

  21. So glad he’s not my team’s quarterback. True professionals don’t act that way. Bush league…

  22. Always said Baker never found a microphone he didn’t like. Guess he did today. Poor Baker is feeling the pressure.

  26. This guys attitude reminds me so much of cam newton. When things are going well, he’s very arrogant and full of himself.
    When things aren’t going so great, they wanna cry and throw tantrums.

  27. If he stays and talks fans will tell him to shut up. If he shuts up the same fans will expect him to stay and talk.

  33. How does Baker think that helps his team. He was out here talking about getting the small things right. Off the field behavior is part of that. You don’t have to like the media, but be the bigger person and don’t be a distraction for your team.

  36. “You don’t play, you don’t know.”

    Yeah, football isnt rocket science. Lots of people who haven’t played know things about it.

    Hes a clown.

  37. Grossi asked, “Were you happy with that drive?”

    “Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield said. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony.”

    It really was a dumb question. No one is ever ‘happy’ with a drive that doesn’t end up in a TD or at least a FG, especially when you’re trailing in a game. With that said, Mayfield proved he’s a child through his response. Could’ve answered that a little more professional or stopped at “no, we didn’t score points”.

  38. Should’ve asked Baker what he thought about the intentional false start on 4th and 11 called by his coach. That would be comedy gold

    I bet some fans show up this week wearing 4th and 11 t-shirts.

  41. The wheels are falling off the bus. The good news is that the Browns have an easy schedule the rest of the way. The bad news is that you’ll probably have to be 10-6 to make the playoffs and there is no way the Browns go 8-1 the rest of the way.

  42. Not the first time an exchange between Mayfield and Grossi has been like this — they have a weird dynamic. Can’t tell if it’s Mayfield unable to be composed when getting tough/critical questions, Grossi asking baiting and/or obnoxiously obvious questions, or both.

  43. There’s no question Mayfield and Browns offense is struggling and repeating the same mistakes. It’s also no question among anyone who has followed the Browns over the past 35 years is that Grossi’s thing is to ask a gotcha question that contributes a grand total of zero to the situation. He just wants to be in the story and make it about himself.

  44. Tony Grossi the guy who said he would retire if the Browns drafted Mayfield. I always wondered what their relationship was like lol.

  47. What a lot of you do not know is that 2 people Baker Mayfield hates the most are Colin Cowherd and Tony Grossi.

  49. I love his fire but he’s gonna have to reign it in.
    When this all blows up, and it will, who blows up the biggest, Baker, Odell, or Kitchens?

  50. Not how you deal with a dumb question. You’re supposed to stand there and give the same unsatisfying answer over and over in a monotonous voice and watch as the media members get angry and then they write about how uncooperative you are with them. It’s the Patriot Way.

  52. Didn’t Baker initiate the dumb questions?

    “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. Blows my mind. … Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

  53. Maybe Mayfield should take a page from Beastmode and just answer no comment or I’m just here to not get fined.

    It wasn’t long ago we felt sorry for Browns fans for always being horrible, Mayfield needs to remember that they are still not as good as expected and the Browns helped raise those expectations themselves. Be a pro Baker, it trickles down.

  54. Tony Grossi is on the selection committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, a place Mayfield will never enter unless he pays admission.

  56. Grossi is still bitter from when the local newspaper cut him loose. Always looking to stir the pot.

  57. Love it. Every reason I had to explain that Cleveland will not match the hype has come to pass. All pre-season it was how CLE will dominate the AFC-N and as I knew, it was all was all premature. We told you CLE fans – do it and then talk it, but no, they did exactly as I expected. Couldn’t happen to a better bunch of [fill in the blanks].

  59. Belichik & Brady have been asked dumb questions for the last 20 years. They know how to deal with them.
    This tool Mayfield is going to spend his entire career fighting with the media because he doesn’t have one ounce of savvy on how to keep from letting them push his buttons.

  66. Yes,it was a dumb question to ask,with an obvious answer,but Mayfield is way too arrogant for a guy who’s only been in the league for a season and a half. You don’t storm off the podium like a little baby. Guys like Brady and Brees and Rodgers get asked dumb questions all the time. You don’t see them acting like this. Baker’s still embarrassed about the game last Sunday,and he should be.

  68. How can a seasoned reporter like that ask such a ridiculous question?

    That’s like asking a golfer if they were happy after missing a two foot putt

    No doubt Mayfield’s a tool but for goodness sake some of these questions that are asked are just plain stupid

    Can’t blame the kid for blowing a gasket, at least he seems to care that he currently sucks

  70. I don’t care if its a dumb question, if the QB flies off the handle at that, then how does he stay cool and collected on the playing field?
    Its one thing to be a jerk, it’s another thing to over react and get out of control. That hurts you on the playing field.

    I thought he was the best QB of the draft. We will have to see if thats still true.

  71. It was a terrible question. But how many franchise quarterbacks would react that way? Passion and showing frustration are fine. You can do that and still have class. He needs to brush up on meaningless clichés to throw to reporters after a loss.

  73. It was a brilliant question, not only because it set Mayfield off, but because Mayfield was defending their decision making on that drive. I would’ve said the same thing after listening to that BS. “So…you’re happy with that drive? Okay, got it.”

  74. Wow, you guys are being nice. I’m not going to be, it was a stupid question. How is a qb ever happy with a drive that doesn’t net points. I would’ve either walked away too or made fun of that fool.

  75. If this is how one of the supposed team leaders acts,and we know Baker Mayfield is a loose cannon,Browns fans are in for a lot more of the same old same old.

  76. It’s either a stupid, STUPID question, or it was designed merely to irritate. Either way, it’s utterly inappropriate.

    By the same token, Mayfield’s response was not good at all. It was a great opportunity to make the idiotic reporter look like the fool he is. I understand that hindsight is 20-20, but I’d have replied to the reporter this way: I’m about as happy with that drive as you are when no one reads your work because you ask the most moronic of questions.

  78. I like how this reporter is a total jerk and then the rest of the media rushes to his defense and paints Baker as the bad guy.

  81. Brady walked away from Media when they questioned Edelman’s PED suspension in connection with snake-oil salesman Alex Guerrerro but the Patriots fanboys will say Brady was being attacked. Poor Tom Brady.

  82. It is a dumb question that deserves that type of response IMO. If the press is not going to respect him and ask him legit questions… Then why should Baker want to entertain them. Grossi was trying to get a reaction out of him & he got one. It’s like stubbing your toe and someone asking, did that feel good?

  84. Tony Grossi knew exactly what he was doing. Mayfield gave Grossi exactly what Grossi wanted. I’d never heard the name Tony Grossi until right now and this story makes headlines. Media members are trained to get a reaction from these athletes. Sells papers, subscriptions, etc.

  90. Media get what they get sometimes. It was an ignorant question. It’s like asking someone after their girlfriend broke up with them…”are you happy with the way the relationship ended?”

  92. It was a dumb question, but you are going to get dumb questions.

    Say it’s dumb and ask for another question. Don’t storm off like a toddler, stamping your feet.

  93. Mayfueld needs to be a much better player to get away with aerogance and rudeness he brings to the table

