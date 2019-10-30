Baker Mayfield storms away from media after “dumbest question you could ask”

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting testy with reporters asking him about the team’s offensive struggles.

Mayfield was speaking with the media today when longtime Cleveland sports reporter Tony Grossi questioned him about a Browns drive that stalled in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. As Grossi interjected with a question, Mayfield got short with him.

“Stop saying but,” Mayfield told Grossi. “I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know. That’s just plain and simple.”

Grossi asked, “Were you happy with that drive?”

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield said. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony.”

With that, Mayfield stormed off, ending his media session.

The Browns are struggling on the field, and it appears that things aren’t going swimmingly for them off the field, either.