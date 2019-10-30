Bill Belichick on former “World League” kicker Nick Folk: “We’ll see how it goes”

Getty Images

The Patriots fired and hired a kicker on Tuesday, swapping Mike Nugent for Nick Folk. Coach Bill Belichick address the decision with reporters on Wednesday.

“We thought we needed to make a change,” Belichick said when asked to explain the decision to dump Nugent.

Belichick was equally concise regarding the things he has seen from Folk so far.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said. “We haven’t seen much so far. . . . [H]e’s had a very successful career, but we’ll see where we’re at.”

He most recently was at the Alliance of American Football. Belichick was asked whether Folk’s performances there influenced the decision to sign him.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “We worked him out. I’d say that’s probably more important than the World League, or whatever it is.”

The World League, of course, folded in 2007. But the point is clear: Belichick doesn’t care whether Folk made kicks while kicking in a league that has kicked the bucket. What matters is what Folk did while working out for the Patriots, and what he’ll do once he kicks in games.

The revolving door could become a problem for the Patriots. At some point, they’ll potentially need a big kick to be converted. They’ll need to trust their kicker, whoever it may be, to make it.