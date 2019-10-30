Browns claim LB Tae Davis

Getty Images

The Browns were left with an open roster spot after trading defensive end Genard Avery to the Eagles earlier this week and they filled it with a waiver claim on Wednesday.

Linebacker Tae Davis is the new addition to Cleveland’s defense. Davis was waived by the Giants to make room for defensive lineman Leonard Williams‘s arrival in a trade with the Jets.

Davis signed with the Giants after going undrafted last season. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie and four games this season. Davis started five of those games.

He has 39 tackles and two sacks over the course of those appearances.

The Browns placed linebacker Christian Kirksey on injured reserve earlier this season. Davis provides the group with more depth for Week Nine and beyond.