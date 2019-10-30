Bucs promote Jordan Leggett from practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers elevated tight end Jordan Leggett from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

Tampa Bay claimed Leggett off waivers from the Jets in the 2019 offseason.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Jets after they made him a fifth-round selection in 2017.

Leggett has played 15 career games, all with the Jets, making 14 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Bucs placed inside linebacker Jack Cichy on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay also announced it has signed tight end Codey McElroy to the practice squad.