Cardinals call David Johnson a game-time decision

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be without running back Chase Edmonds against the 49ers on Thursday night, but they haven’t made a final call on David Johnson.

Edmonds hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at a Wednesday press conference that the back has been ruled out for the game. Johnson did not play last week and sat out all by a handful of snaps in Week Seven because of an ankle injury, but Kingsbury said the team is leaving the door open for him to play.

The Cardinals made a trade with the Dolphins this week for Kenyan Drake and he will be part of Thursday’s backfield whether Johnson gets the green light or not. Kingsbury also said that Alfred Morris will be active after he was scratched for last Sunday’s loss.

Kingsbury said that tackle Justin Murray (knee) will also be a game-time decision.