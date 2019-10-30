Dan Bailey nabs NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings had to settle for field goals more often than not during last Thursday’s game against Washington.

Thanks to kicker Dan Bailey, that didn’t wind up costing them a chance to extend their winning streak to four games. Bailey made all four field goals he tried and added an extra point to account for 13 points in Minnesota’s 19-9 win.

Bailey was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of that outing. It’s the second time in the last four weeks and the fifth time over the course of his career that Bailey has been so honored.

Bailey is now 12-of-14 on field goals and 23-of-24 on extra points this season.