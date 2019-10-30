Darius Slay on not being traded: I don’t care. I’m a millionaire, dude

Getty Images

Out of one side of his mouth, Darius Slay said he didn’t care whether the Lions traded him or not. Out of the other, the cornerback said he wants Detroit to be home for “as long as the Lions want me.”

The bottom line: Slay understands the NFL is a business.

He had no control over whether the Lions dealt him at the trade deadline, so Slay wasn’t sweating it.

“I don’t care,” Slay said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m a millionaire, dude.”

Slay last week expressed his displeasure about the team’s decision to trade starting safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks. He said Wednesday no one in the organization spoke to him about his comments, and Slay added he didn’t care whether his words got him traded.

“I didn’t care if they did; that’s the thing,” Slay said. “The whole point of time, y’all don’t understand it that I didn’t care if I did. It is what it is. It’s a whole business. All I was doing here is playing ball, trying to win games.”

Slay stayed away from the team in the offseason in an attempt to get a contract extension. He said in July that everybody in the world knows he’s underpaid.

Slay is scheduled to make $12.55 million this season in the third year of a four-year extension and $10 million for 2020.

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro said there is nothing new with contract talks.