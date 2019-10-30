Derwin James not ready to practice yet

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve. He isn’t ready to return, however.

“He’s doing just fine,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday, via video from the team. “I think he’s right on schedule. I don’t like to put a timetable on players’ injuries, but he’s working hard. When he’s ready, trust me, he’ll be back on the field. But that may be some time.”

The Chargers put James on injured reserve after he underwent surgery on his right foot Aug. 22, so his goal always was to return before the end of the season.

James, a first-round choice in 2018, earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. He injured his foot on an interception in a joint practice against the Saints.

James originally had the stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal heading into his sophomore season at Florida State.