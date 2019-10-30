Deshaun Watson to skip Game Seven appearance due to swollen eye

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was set to be at Minute Maid Park to play a role in the pregame festivities before Game Seven of the World Series on Wednesday night, but getting kicked in the face during last Sunday’s win over the Raiders has forced a change in plans.

Watson said he couldn’t see out of his left eye after Raiders defensive end Arden Key‘s cleat hit his face while Watson was evading a sack attempt. Watson evaded that attempt and threw the game-winning touchdown, but was left with a swollen eye when all was said and done.

He was supposed to call “play ball” before the first pitch of the deciding game between the Astros and Nationals on Wednesday night, but John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that a “minor setback” with his swollen eye has forced a change in plans. Watson has been advised to rest instead of taking in the game.

McClain adds that Watson remains on track to travel to London and play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.