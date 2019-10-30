Dolphins claim Ken Crawley off waivers, waive Isaiah Ford

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they claimed cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from the Saints on Wednesday.

They waived receiver Isaiah Ford in a corresponding move.

Crawley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2016. He played 39 games, including 23 starts, over the past four seasons with New Orleans.

But Crawley appeared in only one game this season, seeing 12 special teams snaps Sunday in the victory over the Cardinals.

The Dolphins placed cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve earlier Wednesday, so they have a need at the position.

Ford played four games over the past two seasons for Miami, making two receptions for 9 yards. He began this season on the Dolphins’ practice squad before the team promoted him to the active roster Sept. 25.

Ford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017.